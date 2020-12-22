Iran’s COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 54,000: Health Ministry

Iran has confirmed 187 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 54,003.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,208 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,170,743.

So far, Lari added, 903,998 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,467 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,149,357 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 205 cities are in the “orange zone” and 243 are in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.