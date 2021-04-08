Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 2 Million as Daily Rise Breaks All-Time Record

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 22,586 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the biggest daily rises recorded since the beginning of the outbreak.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new cases identified in the past 24 hours increase the total number of cases to 2,006,934.

She further confirmed 185 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 63,884.

So far, Lari added, 1,684,570 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,221 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 13,412,327 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 257 cities including Tehran are in the “red” zone, 129 cities are in the “orange” zone, 51 are in the “yellow” zone, and 11 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.