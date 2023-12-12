Iran’s atomic chief dismisses IAEA’s claims on inspectors

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on Tuesday in a ceremony in Tehran to unveil the AEOI’s achievements in the field of radiopharmaceuticals.

A day earlier, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi alleged that Iran has failed to answer questions about its past nuclear activities at three sites and has denied access to the sites for the agency’s inspectors.

“We have the right to accept or reject the inspectors according to our safeguards. Iran has accepted 120 inspectors, some of whom are visiting the sites right now,” Eslami explained.

He asserted that Iran acts within the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) framework, however the IAEA report is based on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the West in 2015, which Eslami noted that the Western side has failed to hold up their end of the bargain in the deal.

“When the (Western) parties did not fulfill their commitments, putting pressure on Iran is unacceptable. If they return to their commitments, so will Iran,” Eslami stated.

The AEOI head also said Iran officially sells its nuclear heavy water to other countries within the restrictions pointed out in international rules and regulations.