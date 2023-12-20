Iran stresses committed to NPT, ready to return to JCPOA

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, told reporters on Wednesday that the West has to remove sanctions imposed on Iran and ‘stop bullying’ the country if it wants to revive the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He stated that Iran’s nuclear case is a national and strategic issue, not a political or factional one, and stated that the landmark deal was signed to remove ambiguities between the two sides and lift the embargoes against Iran.

Reacting to the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which has accused Iran of “non-cooperation to resolve outstanding issues”, Eslami said, “It is obvious that the report by the IAEA is tainted with political issues and some European countries are acting greedily, but the thing is the relations between the agency and Iran are in the format of the NPT and its safeguards, and they supervise Iran’s nuclear program.”

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, however, said Tehran continues to take advantage of the nuclear technology in people’s daily lives.

Referring to the inauguration of a clinic in the city of Varamin, south of the capital Tehran, which treats wounds using the nuclear technology, he added more similar projects are underway.