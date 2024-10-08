IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Iranian analyst rebukes IAEA for silence on Israel’s threat to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities

By IFP Editorial Staff
A prominent Iranian journalist and political analyst has expressed strong criticism of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for its silence regarding former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett’s recent comments about attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Ahmad Zeidabadi highlighted Bennett’s insistence on the necessity of such an attack, arguing that the opportunity to “destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities” may not come again.

Bennett, who had ordered serious drills for this purpose during his brief tenure as the Israeli regime’s premier, remains a significant political figure in Israel and a potential rival to current prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zeidabadi questioned the IAEA’s lack of response to Bennett’s threats, emphasizing the severe risks associated with any attack on nuclear facilities.

He pointed out that such threats are highly sensitive due to the potential for radioactive leaks, which could lead to catastrophic human and environmental consequences, reminiscent of the Chernobyl disaster.

“Does the IAEA believe that an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities poses no risk of radioactive leaks?” Zeidabadi asked. “If it does, why is the agency silent about the potential for such a disastrous event against the people and land of Iran?”

The threat came days after a massive operation involving nearly 200 ballistic missile by Iran’s IRGC on targets inside Israeli-occupied territories over the assassination of resistance leaders.

