Iran’s former MP slams proposal to change nuclear doctrine, questions Russia, China support

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, a former lawmaker presiding over the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the legislature, criticized the proposal to change Iran’s peaceful nuclear and defense strategy, saying it would only serve the interests of Israel, the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper reported.

The reaction came after 39 MPs wrote a letter to the council last week, asking for a reversal on banning the production of atomic weapons.

Falahatpisheh explained, “All countries that have developed nuclear weapons, from the US, which first used them in Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki, to Israel, North Korea, and Pakistan, did so secretly.”

He, however, reminded that the countries pursuing nuclear weapons, especially in West Asia, have been targeted, citing historical examples, such as Israel’s bombing of Iraq’s nuclear facilities in 1981 and similar actions in Syria.

Slamming the Iranian parliamentarians, Falahatpisheh stated that such claims, especially when Iran has no such a program, are dangerous and provide a pretext for Israel to justify its military actions and further onslaughts.

Falahatpisheh also questioned the absence of strategic support from Russia and China during Iran’s difficult times.

He urged the Iranian Parliament to ask why Russia and China, despite years of “strategic cooperation” rhetoric, have not delivered the Sukhoi 35 fighter and S-400 missile system to Iran, asking, “Where are Russia and China in Iran’s tough times?”

He argued that addressing these issues would have more strategic value than advocating for a change in Iran’s defense doctrine or nuclear weapons development.

In their letter, the Iranian MPs called for lifting a ban on developing nukes, given Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians, and Lebanese people as well as its clear threats to attack Iran.