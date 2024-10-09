Report: Dozens of Iranian MPs call for revision of nuclear weapons doctrine

The lawmakers have submitted a letter to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), urging a reconsideration of the Islamic Republic’s stance on nuclear armament.

Hassanali Akhlaqi Amiri, a member of the parliament’s Cultural Committee, confirmed the news, emphasizing that the current geopolitical threats, particularly from Israel, necessitate a reassessment of Iran’s defense strategy.

Akhlaqi Amiri referenced the religious foundations for changing the ruling on nuclear weapons, noting that a fatwa (religious decree) issued by Iran’s Leader in 2003 that prohibits the use of nuclear weapons remains in place.

However, he explained that in Islamic jurisprudence, primary and secondary rulings exist, and under certain circumstances, a secondary ruling can be issued by the Leader.

The parliamentarian argued that the international community has failed to control Israel’s aggressive actions, and thus, Iran must consider all options for deterrence.

Akhlaqi Amiri highlighted the importance of deterrence in Islamic teachings, citing Quranic verses that advocate for preparedness against adversaries.

Given that the SNSC operates under the guidance of the Iranian Leader, he expressed hope that the council would make decisions aligned with the interests of the nation and the resistance front.