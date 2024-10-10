Nuclear chief: Iran produces world’s highest-quality heavy water

Mohammad Eslami also emphasized that the Bushehr nuclear power plant is among the top-tier facilities globally.

Eslami stressed the current global divide between right and wrong, underscoring the crimes of the Zionist regime and global arrogance.

He pointed out that, given these circumstances, people worldwide can clearly see where they stand in this moral struggle.

He called on the media to amplify the voices of the oppressed and bring the truth to light.

Eslami also highlighted the significant progress made by Iran’s Islamic Revolution, despite numerous obstacles, particularly in nuclear technology.

He noted that despite international efforts to block Iran’s access to advanced technologies, the country has successfully advanced its nuclear capabilities under the guidance of its leadership.

He also mentioned the approval of a 20-year strategic roadmap for the AEOI, unveiled by late Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, which has further accelerated progress in the nuclear industry.