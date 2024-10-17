Iran’s nuclear official says Tehran ready for all scenarios in face of Israel’s threats

“The attack and threats of attack on Iran’s nuclear sites are not new,” Kamalvandi stated, highlighting a history of sabotage and attacks dating back to years ago.

“[Former US president] Barack Obama explicitly stated that if he could, he would even unscrew the nuts and bolts of Iran’s nuclear industry,” he added.

“Up to now, they have done everything they could against Iran’s nuclear industry. If there is something they have not done, it is because they could not do it, not because they did not want to.”

He emphasized that Iran takes such threats seriously and has taken proactive measures to minimize potential damage.

“Accordingly, we have designed and anticipated in such a way that even in the event of their folly, damages will be minimized. Today, we are in a position to announce that in the event of the enemy’s folly, regardless of the response that Iran’s military forces will give, the Atomic Energy Organization has also adhered to principles and taken actions that even in the event of an attack, they cannot achieve anything.”

Israeli media reported that the regime is bracing to respond to Iran’s retaliatory attack on October 1, which involved the launching of almost 200 ballistic missiles at military bases in the occupied territories. Multiple Israeli politicians and Zionist analysts have suggested striking Iran’s nuclear facilities and energy sites.

Kamalvandi further emphasized the unlikelihood of a successful attack, noting that even if such an event were to occur, the damage would be minimal and quickly mitigated due to Iran’s expertise and readily available plans.

“First, it is highly unlikely that such an event will occur. Second, if such folly were to happen, it is very unlikely that they would cause serious damage to Iran. Third, even if damage occurs, the country can quickly compensate for it because knowledge resides in the minds of our specialists and scientists. We are proficient in technology; plans are available and exist on paper; they only need to be executed. Therefore, these threats are not serious or concerning to us, but we have always been vigilant and will continue to be,” the spokesperson concluded.