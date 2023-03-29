Iran’s ambassador joins Iftar ceremony with Saudi counterpart in Norway

“I am happy to have joined the Iftar ceremony at the residence of the Saudi ambassador,” said Alireza Yousefi in a tweet.

“The new agreement has opened a new chapter in friendly ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” the Iranian diplomat added, referring to the rapprochement agreement between Tehran and Riyadh.

Since the China-brokered reconciliation deal was announced earlier this month, Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers have held talks on the phone three times.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian of Iran is expected to meet his counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, before the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit the kingdom.

Tehran also plans to submit a similar invitation to the Saudi monarch for a trip to the Islamic Republic.