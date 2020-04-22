Iran’s Aluminium Production Capacity to Rise to 785,000 Tonnes

The project has come with a price tag of more than $1.2 billion and will see 300,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots produced, said Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani.

The project has been completed and is located in Lamerd in Iran’s southern province of Fars.

The minister added that cutting-edge technology has been incorporated into the project, noting that a whole variety of products will be exported as well.

When operational, the factory will employ 1,500 people directly and 5,000 others indirectly, Rahmani noted.

The minister said the majority of the workforce has been chosen from the native residents, and added they have passed the required training courses.