Iran’s Aluminium Production Capacity to Rise to 785,000 Tonnes

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Iran’s Aluminium Production Capacity to Rise to 785,000 Tonnes

An aluminium project is to be inaugurated in southern Iran, which will increase the country’s production capacity to 785 thousand tonnes.

The project has come with a price tag of more than $1.2 billion and will see 300,000 tonnes of aluminium ingots produced, said Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani.

The project has been completed and is located in Lamerd in Iran’s southern province of Fars.

The minister added that cutting-edge technology has been incorporated into the project, noting that a whole variety of products will be exported as well.

When operational, the factory will employ 1,500 people directly and 5,000 others indirectly, Rahmani noted.

The minister said the majority of the workforce has been chosen from the native residents, and added they have passed the required training courses.

IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here