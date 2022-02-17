Thursday, February 17, 2022
Iranians returning from Iraq should be fully vaccinated

By Fatemeh Askarieh
Iran's Interior Ministry has announced that Covid-19 PCR tests performed in Iraq lack validity so Iranian pilgrims returning to the country should have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine.

“However, if there are people with symptoms at the border… they must, if necessary, undergo a PCR test and follow the instructions announced by the Ministry of Health,” Director-General of Border Affairs at Iran’s Interior Ministry Hossein Qassemi said on Thursday.

He also pointed out that Iran and Iraq have waived visas for air travelers between them and plan to expand the waiver to cover land travel in the future.

Iraq is a major source of tourists visiting Iran. And a very large number of Iranian pilgrims head for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala each year. But coronavirus restrictions have drastically reduced the number of Iranians and Iraqis visiting the two countries.

