Iranians returning from Iraq should be fully vaccinated

“However, if there are people with symptoms at the border… they must, if necessary, undergo a PCR test and follow the instructions announced by the Ministry of Health,” Director-General of Border Affairs at Iran’s Interior Ministry Hossein Qassemi said on Thursday.

He also pointed out that Iran and Iraq have waived visas for air travelers between them and plan to expand the waiver to cover land travel in the future.

Iraq is a major source of tourists visiting Iran. And a very large number of Iranian pilgrims head for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala each year. But coronavirus restrictions have drastically reduced the number of Iranians and Iraqis visiting the two countries.