Iranians pray till dawn to mark second ‘Night of Destiny’

Many participated in gatherings overnight on Tuesday and early hours of Wednesday in mosques and holy shrines across Iran for night-long prayers.

‘Laylat al-Qadr’ is the holiest of all nights, when the destiny for the year is decided, according to the religion stipulated in the Quran.

It is believed that angels descend on Earth to listen to the worshippers.

There is, however, no exact date for the occasion, but Shia references say it falls on either the 19th or the 21st, or the 23rd night of Ramadan.

The faithful thus hold night-long prayers on all the three dates in order not to miss the blessed night.

Huge congregations were held in the religious cities of Mashhad and Qom, which host the holy shrines of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia Imam, and his revered sister, Hazrat Masoumeh, respectively.