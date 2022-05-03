Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Iranians mark Eid al-Fitr with mass prayers in Tehran, other cities

By IFP Editorial Staff
Eid al-Fitr in Iran
Millions of the faithful Iranians have marked Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramdan and its month-long fasting, with Eid congregational prayers across the country.

Mass Eid prayers were significantly scaled down over the past two years due to the Coronaviurs pandemic. But this year, the prayers were held with fewer curbs in place.

In Tehran, official congregational prayers were performed at the University of Tehran, which also hosts iconic weekly Friday prayers.

After the prayers, Tehran’s temporary prayers leader Kazem Seddighi hailed the nation’s turnout in the demonstrations, last Friday, to mark the International Quds Day.

“On Quds day, both people of Iran and people of other Islamic countries turned out and, two years of Coronavirus conditions, showed nothing can make the Palestinian issue lose its significance. The cause of Quds and Palestine is always alive and the Islamic nation has stood up in support of Palestine,” he said.

Seddighi also talked about the recent terrorist attacks on worshippers in Shia and Sunni mosques in Afghanistan.

He said the dual approach of champions of human rights when one compares their treatment of Afghanistan and Yemen on the one side and Ukraine on the other shows “they are devoid of a sense of human rights.”

“We seriously urge the ruling body in Afghanistan to provide the nation with security and identify and eliminate terrorist networks as soon as possible,” he said.

