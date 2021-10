Hilarity reigns supreme across Iran on the anniversary of the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad, which falls on October 24, 2021 this year.

On the eve of the joyous occasion, celebratory fireworks lit the skies of the holy city of Mashhad in northwestern Iranian province of Khorassan Razavi. The Holy Shrine of Imam Reza, the eight Shia Imam, is located in the city.

Other ceremonies were also held to mark the auspicious occasion.