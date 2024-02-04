Sunday, February 4, 2024
Iranians hold funeral procession for assassinated IRGC member

By IFP Editorial Staff

People in the Iranian capital city of Tehran have taken to the streets to show their tribute to Saeed Alidadi, an Iranian military advisor recently assassinated in an Israeli raid in Syria.

They chanted slogans against the Israeli regime while carrying the body of the IRGC member.

Assassinated by the Israeli regime earlier this week, Alidadi was a senior military advisor who was on a mission supporting the Syrian Army in its anti-terrorism efforts near Damascus.

Tehran says the regime’s deliberate actions have specifically targeted Iranian military advisors who are legally present at the formal request of the Syrian Arab Republic, supporting and assisting it in the fight against terrorism.

Iran has also vowed revenge.

