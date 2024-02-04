Iranians hold funeral procession for assassinated IRGC member

They chanted slogans against the Israeli regime while carrying the body of the IRGC member.

Assassinated by the Israeli regime earlier this week, Alidadi was a senior military advisor who was on a mission supporting the Syrian Army in its anti-terrorism efforts near Damascus.

Tehran says the regime’s deliberate actions have specifically targeted Iranian military advisors who are legally present at the formal request of the Syrian Arab Republic, supporting and assisting it in the fight against terrorism.

Iran has also vowed revenge.