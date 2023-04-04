Iranians bid farewell to 2 military advisors killed by Israel in Syria

The funeral ceremony for Milad Heidari and Meghdad Mahghani, which was held near Tehran’s Imam Hussein Square, was also joined by top Iranian government and military officials, including Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami.

Both martyrs, who served IRGC’s elite Quds Force, lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike that targeted Damascus and its suburbs on Friday morning.

The IRGC and the Iranian government have pledged a crushing response to the new Israeli crime.

Iranian military advisors have been in Syria since 2014 at the request of the Damascus government on a mission against foreign-sponsored terror groups wreaking havoc on the Arab country.

They have effectively helped the Syrian government cleanse most of the territory from terror groups, many of which are backed by Israel and its allies.