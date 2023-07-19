Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Iranians mark beginning of mourning month of Muharram 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran marks the start of the month of Muharram during which Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of anniversary of the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad and the third Shia Imam, Hussein ibn Ali.

On Wednesday morning, a mourning ceremony was held at the Hedayat Hosseinieh (as shown in the pictures) in Tehran where famous cleric Sheikh Hossein Ansarian gave a speech to participants.

Eulogies were also sung in commemoration of Imam Hussein and his faithful companions. Each year, Shia Muslims in Iran and around the world mark Muharram that culminates on the tenth of the month.

The tenth of Muharram is called Ashoura. That’s when Imam Hussein and his companions were slain by the army of Yazid, the Umayayd caliph and the tyrant of the time. The Ashoura massacre happened on October 10, 680.

The mourning ceremony takes ten days from the first of Muharram to the tenth, Ashura.

