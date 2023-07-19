Iranians mark beginning of mourning month of Muharram 

On Wednesday morning, a mourning ceremony was held at the Hedayat Hosseinieh (as shown in the pictures) in Tehran where famous cleric Sheikh Hossein Ansarian gave a speech to participants.

Eulogies were also sung in commemoration of Imam Hussein and his faithful companions. Each year, Shia Muslims in Iran and around the world mark Muharram that culminates on the tenth of the month.

The tenth of Muharram is called Ashoura. That’s when Imam Hussein and his companions were slain by the army of Yazid, the Umayayd caliph and the tyrant of the time. The Ashoura massacre happened on October 10, 680.

The mourning ceremony takes ten days from the first of Muharram to the tenth, Ashura.