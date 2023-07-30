Sunday, July 30, 2023
Iranian women rap desecration of Holy Quran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Quran

Thousands of Iranian Women gathered in Tehran to condemn in the strongest terms the burning of the Holy Quran in the European countries of Sweden and Denmark.

Those participating in the gathering, which was organized in the Shah Abol-Azim Shrine in southern Tehran, chanted slogans and held placards to vent their anger against the desecration of the Holy Quran.

In the past month, there have been three separate incidents in Sweden and Denmark where extremist individuals have desecrated the holy Muslim book.

Shockingly, these acts of disrespect have been sanctioned and justified by the governments of both countries as “freedom of expression.”

The Muslim communities worldwide are outraged by this sacrilege, leading several countries to summon or expel Swedish and Danish ambassadors.

