Saturday, August 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

Iranian wildlife guard shot dead in court in tit-for-tat shooting

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran wildlife rangers

An Iranian wildlife guard has been shot and killed in a court in western Iran where he was standing trial for killing an illegal hunter two years ago.

Boroumand Najafi died after the father of a dead illegal hunter who was allegedly killed by Najafi opened fire on the wildlife guard and an accompanying soldier when they were leaving a court in the city of Kermanshah where Najafi faced a retrial over the death of the illegal hunter.

The soldier who accompanied the wildlife guard was wounded in the shooting and taken to hospital.

The attacker fled the scene after shooting them.

The incident in which the illegal hunter died happened in 2020. Reports say The man, along with four other illegal hunters engaged in a clash with wildlife guards.

A bullet fired by Najafi wounded the hunter who later succumbed to his injuries.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks