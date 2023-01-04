Wednesday, January 4, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicyWorldMiddle EastSelected

Iranian VP: Saudis ready to resume talks with Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Saudi Flags

The Iranian vice president for parliamentary affairs says Saudi Arabia is ready to resume negotiations with Iran.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini said he spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of Brazil’s new president and that they held a conversation not just for exchanging pleasantries.

Hosseini added that the top Saudi diplomat carefully listened to him and the other members of the Iranian delegation during the meeting and that he also expressed his views.

The Iranian official added that the main topic was that where the Iraqi-brokered talks between Tehran and Riyadh are headed for.

According to the Iranian vice president, bin Farhan agreed to numerous meetings with Iranian officials to resolve disputes and concerns so that the two sides will reach an agreement.

Hosseini described Iran and Saudi Arabia as two important countries of the region who work together in different areas like religious tourism.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 following angry protests outside the kingdom’s embassy in Iran that was protestors attacking the mission.

The two neighbors remain deeply divided over a set of regional issues, mainly the Saudi war on Yemen.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks