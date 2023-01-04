Iranian VP: Saudis ready to resume talks with Iran

Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini said he spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of Brazil’s new president and that they held a conversation not just for exchanging pleasantries.

Hosseini added that the top Saudi diplomat carefully listened to him and the other members of the Iranian delegation during the meeting and that he also expressed his views.

The Iranian official added that the main topic was that where the Iraqi-brokered talks between Tehran and Riyadh are headed for.

According to the Iranian vice president, bin Farhan agreed to numerous meetings with Iranian officials to resolve disputes and concerns so that the two sides will reach an agreement.

Hosseini described Iran and Saudi Arabia as two important countries of the region who work together in different areas like religious tourism.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 following angry protests outside the kingdom’s embassy in Iran that was protestors attacking the mission.

The two neighbors remain deeply divided over a set of regional issues, mainly the Saudi war on Yemen.