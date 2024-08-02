Iranian VP Aref meets with Qatari emir in Doha

According to the statement of the Emir Court of Qatar, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways of strengthening them, in addition to a number of regional and international developments.

The first vice-president of Iran went to Doha at the head of a delegation on Friday to participate in the funeral ceremony of martyr Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political office of Hamas.

Haniyeh wad assassinated in an attack on his residence in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran says Israel carried out the attack with the greenlight from the US.