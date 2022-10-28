Friday, October 28, 2022
Popular Iranian voice actor, TV presenter Jalal Maghami dies at 81

By IFP Editorial Staff
Jalal Maghami

Former Iranian voice actor, actor and TV presenter Jalal Maghami has passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 81.

Born in 1941, Maghami started his artistic activities from a young age.

He is best known for serving as a presenter at a highly popular TV show broadcast for 12 years in the 80s and early 90s, titled ‘Captivating,” which aired fascinating footage of natural phenomena, fascinating events and interesting sights from around the world.

In the golden years of dubbing, he served as a voice actor in or supervised the dubbing of many famous series and movies made in Iran and elsewhere in the world.

In the years prior to the Islamic Revolution in 1979, he also played roles in a number of movies.

