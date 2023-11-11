Iranian U17 footballers stun Brazil’s in 2023 World Cup 

Rayan gave the Brazilian team the lead in the 28th minute of the match. This was an own goal scored by Iran’s Abolfazl Zamani in the first half.

Yaghoob Barajeh pulled a goal back in the 54th minute.

In the 69th minute, Kasra Taheri made it a 2-2 draw. But four minutes later came the third goal.

But it was not Brazil that netted, but Iranian footballer Esmaeil Gholizadeh.

In the remaining time of the match, Brazil stepped up pressure in search of an equalizer but to no avail.

The final whistle by the referee sparked a wild jubilation among the Iranian players and staff.