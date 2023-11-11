Saturday, November 11, 2023
Iranian U17 footballers stun Brazil’s in 2023 World Cup 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran makes history in 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup, beating Brazil at Jakarta International Stadium.

Rayan gave the Brazilian team the lead in the 28th minute of the match. This was an own goal scored by Iran’s Abolfazl Zamani in the first half.

Yaghoob Barajeh pulled a goal back in the 54th minute.

In the 69th minute, Kasra Taheri made it a 2-2 draw. But four minutes later came the third goal.

But it was not Brazil that netted, but Iranian footballer Esmaeil Gholizadeh.

In the remaining time of the match, Brazil stepped up pressure in search of an equalizer but to no avail.

The final whistle by the referee sparked a wild jubilation among the Iranian players and staff.

