Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has held talks with his Turkish counterpart Süleyman Soylu in Tehran.

The Turkish official was officially greeted by the Interior Ministry’s Security Deputy Hossein Zolfaghari.

Vahidi and Soylu are finalizing their review of the security memorandum between the two ministries.

Several other officials including the commander of the Turkish Gendarmerie are accompanying Soylu during his visit to Tehran.