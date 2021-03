Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu had a meeting in Istanbul on Friday, March 19, 2021.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on various issues in bilateral political ties, history, and the agenda of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Commission as well as other solutions to develop mutual ties.

Zarif and Cavusoglu also discussed regional issues, joint cooperation in fight against terrorism, and the Syria developments.