Monday, July 17, 2023
Iranian tourism minister criticizes court ruling against actress Azadeh Samadi 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s minister of tourism has criticized a court verdict that ruled Iranian actress Azadeh Samadi must attend psychotherapy sessions designated for socio-path personalities after she appeared in a mourning ceremony without the mandatory Islamic hijab.

Ezatollah Zarqami said in a tweet such rulings against those who violate the hijab rule not only do not resolve the problem, but they also cause bigger challenges.

Zarqami noted, “I don’t think (Judiciary Chief) Mr. Mohseni Ejei agrees with such verdicts.”

The verdicts include sentences like washing corpses or showing mental health verification letters to authorities.

The Iranian Cinema Directors Association and the Iranian Cinema Producers Union have also objected to the court ruling against Azadeh Samadi.

Earlier, a picture of the ruling went viral and drew reactions from filmmakers and ordinary citizens on social media.

