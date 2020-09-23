Iranian, Swedish Diplomats Discuss Ways to End Yemen War

Ali-Asghar Khaji, the Iranian foreign minister’s senior assistant in special political affairs, has held virtual talks with Sweden’s special envoy for Yemen.

In the Wednesday talks, the two sides conferred on the latest developments and situation in Yemen including the difficult conditions caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the ways to resolve the existing problems, and possible avenues for dispatching food and medical aid to the Yemeni people.

They also underlined the need for finding a political solution to end the Yemen war by holding intra-Yemeni negotiations.

Khaji described the bombings and military attacks against the innocent people of Yemen and the blockade imposed on them as an inhumane move in violation of international principles and regulations, and called on the international community to prevent its continuation.