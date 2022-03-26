Iranian source rejects report about Tehran-Moscow secret deal

The Telegraph claims Iran has offered Russia a quid pro quo to help it evade the Ukraine-related sanctions in exchange for a deal in the Vienna talks.

According to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the source at the Foreign Ministry says Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced Iran’s stance clearly in front of the cameras.

The source also said this report completely resembles a scenario concocted by Western intelligence agencies and can be construed as part of a psychological warfare against Iran.

Western officials have blamed the current stalemate in the Vienna talks on Russia, saying Moscow has said it will support a deal in Vienna only if the Ukraine-related sanctions do not affect its economic ties with Tehran.

Moscow rejects this. Iran also says the Vienna negotiations have stalled due to foot-dragging on the part of the US and its refusal to remove all sanctions on the Islamic Republic.