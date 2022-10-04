Iranian singer arrested over protest song released from custody

Hajipour’s lawyer, Majid Kaveh, said in a tweet on Tuesday that the singer had been freed on bail and returned hope, after reports of his arrest on September 29.

The singer had transformed slogans and tweets related to the protests in Iran over Amini’s death in police custody into a song.

Hajipour released the song, named Baraye (For), online last week and it quickly went viral, getting millions of views across various platforms.

22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini fell into a coma hours after morality police arrested her for ‘inappropriate hijab’ and died three days later at Kasra Hosoital in Tehran. According to an official report, she died of a heart attack.

Protests, however, broke out across Iran as many attributed Amini’s death to police mistreatment.

An official investigation is still ongoing into the case.

Soon after the protests started, the gatherings turned ugly in some cases as rioters and thugs took advantage and engaged in deadly acts of violence.