Monday, January 8, 2024
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iranian security forces kill man involved in Rask attack, Sistan and Baluchestan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iran's security forces have killed a man involved in the recent terror attack on a police station in the southeastern city of Rask,in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The man died during a raid by the security forces who intended to arrest a terrorist near the city of Bampour in the souhesstetn Iranian province.

Authorities have identified him as Molla Akram Naroueii.

The December attack on the police station in Rask , claimed by Jaish al-Adl terror group, killed 11 police members.

This group and other terrorists have carried out a series of deadly attacks inside Iran’s southeast over the past years, and they all did so after sneaking into the Iranian territory from Pakistan.

