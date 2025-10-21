Iranian security chief says IAEA proposals to be reviewed by National Security Council

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Qasim al-Araji, Larijani also responded to recent remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

He said the latest agency reports on Iran no longer affect the country. Larijani stressed that national unity and military strength are Iran’s main defenses.

He also praised Russia’s clear legal stance on the snapback issue, calling Europe’s actions “a misuse of conditions”. The Iranian security chief further condemned US and Israeli misuse of Iraqi airspace during the 12-day war, noting that Iraq’s sovereignty is often undermined despite its independence.

He appreciated Iraq’s stance during the conflict and in international forums, calling al-Araji’s visit to Tehran “an important step” toward strengthening ties.

In other remarks, Larijani spoke about his recent diplomatic visits, including to Russia.

He said each trip aims to find practical solutions to regional challenges. Larijani underlined Iran’s strategic relations with Russia and China, noting that discussions in Moscow focused on economic cooperation and regional stability.