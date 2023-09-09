Saturday, September 9, 2023
Iranian and Saudi delegations travel to Riyadh and Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Saudi Arabia Flags

Iran’s Embassy has announced on X social nedia (formerly known as Twitter) that after the normalization of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, a Saudi delegation has travelled to Tehran to participate in an international conference on fighting against dust which was held on Saturday, September 9, in the Iranian capital.

Meanwhile, a delegation is going to be sent to Riyadh on Sunday by Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

The Iranian delegation will participate in UNESCO’s 45th World Heritage Conference.

Iran and Saudi Arabia restored their diplomatic ties several months ago following  mediation by China. Tehran and Riyadh have vowed to expand their ties in all fields.

The diplomatic relations were severed by Saudi Arabia in 2016 after an angry protest outside the kingdom’s enbassy in Tehran that saw protesters attacking the mission.

The protesters rallied outside the Saudi diplomatic mission after the execution of a Shia Muslim cleric in the kingdom.

