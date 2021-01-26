Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers Meet in Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed various regional and international issues at a meeting in Moscow.

Foreign Minister Zarif, who is visiting Russia in the second leg of a tour of the region, held talks with Lavrov on Tuesday on various bilateral issues, the regional affairs -particularly the subjects relating to the recent developments in the Karabakh region- and the other international issues.

In the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat touched on various aspects of relations between Tehran and Moscow, admired Russia and its president for the measures to end the military clashes in Karabakh region near the common border with Iran, and explicated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance on using the new capacity for creating an opportunity to establish stability and calm in the region within the framework of the common interests of all parties.

Foreign Minister Zarif also expressed gratitude to the Russian Federation for its principled and constructive views and stances on the JCPOA, stressing the need to continue close cooperation between the two countries over the nuclear deal.

Highlighting the special attention that the presidents of Iran and Russia give to the relations between the two countries, Zarif called for efforts to facilitate the expansion and promotion of mutual cooperation in various fields.

For his part, Foreign Minister Lavrov underlined the significance of cooperation and interaction between the two countries based on trust in the bilateral and multilateral spheres, pointing to the constant negotiations between the two presidents on various issues of mutual interest.

He also described the efforts to salvage the JCPOA as one of the key issues, reiterating Russia’s call for the fulfillment of commitments by all JCPOA parties.

The other topics that the two ministers discussed in the meeting included cooperation in supplying the coronavirus vaccine, reciprocal visits by high-ranking delegations of the two countries, Caspian cooperation, cooperation and security in the Persian Gulf, the developments in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan and Libya, as well as the international cooperation between Iran and Russia.