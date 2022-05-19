Iranian, Russian FMs discuss JCPOA revival talks, Ukraine

The talks were however mostly focused on key issues of bilateral ties and also the prospects of the revival of the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA. Amir Abdollahian referred to the approval of bilateral cultural and information security agreements by the Iranian government, saying the agreements were sent to parliament for ratification.

Amir Abdollahian then reaffirmed Iran’s opposition to both war and sanctions, saying Tehran supports ceasefire and negotiations instead.

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran backs any diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict given its excellent ties with Russia and is ready to mediate to end the war.

The top Iranian diplomat also spoke about the sanctions removal talks in Vienna. Amir Abdollahian said if the US acts rationally, the nuclear deal is at hand.

He underlined Iran’s firm determination to reach a good, robust and lasting deal, but only with observance of its red lines.

The two foreign ministers then discussed the latest state bilateral issues during the telephone conversation.

Lavrov described the Tehran-Moscow ties as important. He underscored that his country’s priority is to implement the agreements signed by Russia and Iran.

The Russian foreign minister reaffirmed Moscow’s support for reaching a deal in Vienna that is fair and in line with the interests of the Iranian side.

Lavrov also criticized the US and West’s unconstructive stance on the Ukraine war.

He welcomed any initiative that would make Ukraine show interest in dialog and described Iran’s role in this regard as constructive.