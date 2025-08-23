Iranian, Russian FM: E3 lacks authority to invoke JCPOA snapback

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held a phone conversation on Friday to exchange views on developments related to Iran’s nuclear issue.

They particularly discussed the moves by three European countries ahead of the legal expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, as well as Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

During the conversation, they emphasized that the three European countries have committed a serious violation of Resolution 2231 due to their failure to fulfill their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and their alignment with the US in attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

The Iranian and Russian foreign ministers assessed the path forward for nuclear negotiations and underlined the importance of ending Resolution 2231 on schedule.

Iran’s foreign minister outlined the country’s principled stance regarding the European trio’s proposal to extend Resolution 2231, stating that in Iran’s view, any decision on its extension lies with the UN Security Council and its members.

Both sides emphasized the need to continue engagement and consultations at various levels to better advance their shared positions.