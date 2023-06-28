Iranian, Russia military chiefs hold telephone conversation 

The statement by the Russian Defense Ministry added that Bagheri and Shoigu expressed willingness to increase their talks over defense issues.

The top Iranian general invited Russia’s defense chief to visit Tehran.

The conversation between the two comes days after a military mutiny in Russia which did not lead to a serious escalation after the rebellious group of militias agreed to stand down to avoid bloodshed in Russia and in return they were spared by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following the mutiny, Iran announced its support for Russia’s sovereignty