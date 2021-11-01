Iranian rights council chief slams Israel for tearing UNHRC report

Iran’s Judiciary Deputy for International Affairs and Secretary

of High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi has condemned the silence of the so-called defenders of human rights toward the Zionist regime’s gross violations.

Ghariabadi said in a tweet that the silence has emboldened the regime to make a mockery of the UN Human Rights Council by tearing a repirt by the head of the body to the UN General Assembly. Gharibabadi said the report reflects the findings of the UN Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry, which mostly condemn or criticize the Zionist regime.

He added that Israel ‘s ambassador once tore the UN general Assembly’s resolution in 1975 that described Zionism as a form of racism.

Gharibabadi said this second move by the Zionist regime proves that the Commission of Inquiry must continue its investigations into Tel Aviv’s rights violations.