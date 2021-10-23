Iranian Provincial Governor Slapped in Face by Assailant

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

The new governor of the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan has received a sharp slap in the face by a participant in a ceremony where he was officially introduced as the new provincial governor.

 

Zeinolabedin Khorram was delivering a speech on the podium when one of the participants stepped up, hit Khorram in the face and pushed him. 

The governor maintained his composure and refused to show any reaction. Then security guards intervened and the atmosphere of the meeting returned to normality.

The assailant is identified by his surname as “Alizadeh,” and a staff member of the Armed Forces, who is said to have slapped Khrram and pushed him due to personal grudge.

Later, the provincial governor said he had no complaint about him.

“I don’t know him … I regard him as an enemy, but I will forgive him,” said Khorram.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here