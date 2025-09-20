IFP ExclusiveViews

Iranian pro-reform activist: Critical week ahead for a compromise before UN sanctions take effect

By Ehsan Ghasri
Nuclear Negotiations in Vienna

Iranian political commentator Ahmad Zeidabadi has warned that the coming week is of “vital importance” for the future of the country, as Western powers appear to have advanced a vote at the UN Security Council on the snapback sanctions mechanism.

Zeidabadi said on his Telegram channel that the move to bring the vote forward by one week was likely intentional, designed to create a narrow window of opportunity for a potential agreement with Iranian officials during their visit to New York.

He added that reaching a compromise is neither impossible nor excessively costly at this stage.

According to Zeidabadi, once UN sanctions are reinstated, the whole story will change drastically, not only because of the economic consequences but also due to the broader political and diplomatic atmosphere that would engulf Iran.

Zeidabadi voiced hope that President Masoud Pezeshkian and his delegation will return from New York with tangible achievements.

He also warned that there is no room for complacency either for hardline supporters of the government or for its sworn opponents.

