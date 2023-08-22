Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Iranian president welcomes interaction with all, warns against any aggression 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says Iran wants interaction with all countries and it warmly welcomes any overture for friendship and cooperation.

President Raisi however warned against any aggression, saying iran will cut the hands of aggressors.

He was speaking in a Tuesday meeting with the senior managers the Iranian Ministry of Defense on the occasion of the Defense Industry Day.

Raisi noted that the great and advanced achievements of Iran’s defense industries are manifestation of the generation of power for the defense of the nation.

Raisi added that the presence of Iran’s armed forces in the region boosts security and is a source of confidence, as opposed to the destabilising presence of foreign forces.

