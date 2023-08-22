Iranian president welcomes interaction with all, warns against any aggression 

President Raisi however warned against any aggression, saying iran will cut the hands of aggressors.

He was speaking in a Tuesday meeting with the senior managers the Iranian Ministry of Defense on the occasion of the Defense Industry Day.

Raisi noted that the great and advanced achievements of Iran’s defense industries are manifestation of the generation of power for the defense of the nation.

Raisi added that the presence of Iran’s armed forces in the region boosts security and is a source of confidence, as opposed to the destabilising presence of foreign forces.