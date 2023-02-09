Iranian president: US, European troika made miscalculation about Iran’s developments

President Raisi noted that the US and the European troika’s miscalculations were due to their delusions about the developments in Iran.

He said Iran faced a complicated plot hatched by Western governments.

He however said the Western governments pitted themselves against the Iranian people due to their absolutely wrong information. He was referring to the recent unrest and deadly riots in Iran.

Raisi further urged the foreign envoys to reflect the realities of Iran to their countries.

He underlined that a robust and responsible diplomacy would eliminate many misunderstandings.

President Raisi was speaking at a ceremony marking the 44th anniversary of the 1979

Islamic Revolution’s victory in Iran that was attended by foreign ambassadors in Tehran.

He said decades of foreign interference, coups and humiliation of a cultured nation led to the uprising of the Iranian people against the despotic Pahlavi regime.

Raisi said the Islamic republic was built on religious teachings and the vote of the people.

He added that Iranians have always risen up against tyrants and would not accept bondage at all.

Also pointing to the devestating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, President Raisi said Iran has an Islamic and human duty to help the quake-stricken people in the two countries.

He added that what happened in the two friendly countries saddened Iran. Raisi once again offered condolences to the governments and people of Turkey and Syria over the deaths caused by the massive earthquakes.

The president reaffirmed Tehran’s readiness to give more aid to Turkey and Syria.