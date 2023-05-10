Wednesday, May 10, 2023
IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Iranian president renews call for pursing US assassination of General Soleimani

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi and head of the Iraqi high judicial council

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says Iran and Iraq have shown that they have no qualms about pursuing justice in connection with the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, top Iranian and Iraqi commanders murdered by the US.

President Raisi was speaking during a meeting with the head of the Iraqi high judicial council in Tehran on Tuesday.

He added that the case of the martyrdom of the two commanders should not be allowed to be forgotten with the passage of time.

The head of the Iraqi high judicial council for his part said an example of judicial cooperation between Iraq and Iran is the trial of all those who participated in the terrorist crime that martyred General Solerimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis.

The two commanders were assassinated in a drone strike directly ordered by former US President Donald Trump in January 2020 just outside Baghdad Airport.

