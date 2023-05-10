Iranian president renews call for pursing US assassination of General Soleimani

President Raisi was speaking during a meeting with the head of the Iraqi high judicial council in Tehran on Tuesday.

He added that the case of the martyrdom of the two commanders should not be allowed to be forgotten with the passage of time.

The head of the Iraqi high judicial council for his part said an example of judicial cooperation between Iraq and Iran is the trial of all those who participated in the terrorist crime that martyred General Solerimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis.

The two commanders were assassinated in a drone strike directly ordered by former US President Donald Trump in January 2020 just outside Baghdad Airport.