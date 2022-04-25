Iranian president: Tehran opposes any form of aggression

Raisi made the comment in a Monday meeting with Armenia’s new ambassador in which Arsen Avakian submitted his credentials to the president.

Raisi also spoke of Iran’s foreign policy, saying the Islamic Republic is opposed to any form of aggression.

He added that what has made Iran attractive in the world is its position to the US’s aggression and that of other bullying powers.

Raisi also said Iran always supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries. The Armenian ambassador for his part referred to his country’s firm determination to expand ties with Iran in all spheres.

Avakian also said Armenia is ready to elevate its relations with Iran to a strategic level.