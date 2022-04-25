Monday, April 25, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Iranian president: Tehran opposes any form of aggression

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Armenia’s new ambassador
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says there are various potentials for boosting friendly ties between Iran and Armenia given the interaction between the two countries that has always been based on neighborliness.

Raisi made the comment in a Monday meeting with Armenia’s new ambassador in which Arsen Avakian submitted his credentials to the president.

Raisi also spoke of Iran’s foreign policy, saying the Islamic Republic is opposed to any form of aggression.

He added that what has made Iran attractive in the world is its position to the US’s aggression and that of other bullying powers.

Raisi also said Iran always supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries. The Armenian ambassador for his part referred to his country’s firm determination to expand ties with Iran in all spheres.

Avakian also said Armenia is ready to elevate its relations with Iran to a strategic level.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks