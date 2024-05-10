Iranian president says strong parliament requirement for powerful administration 

The president made the remark while casting his vote in the second round of the parliamentary elections in Iran in Friday.

Raisi thanked the organizers and observers of the elections for holding a safe, sound and fair vote as demanded by the leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He noted that one of the honors of the Islamic Republic of Iran is that it was formed based on the people’s vote and all these institutions are also based on the will of the Iranian people.

The president said other countries pretend to be democracies and only talk about the people’s vote, but the Islamic Republic of Iran translates word in action and the reason for the enemy’s hostility is that this system originates from the people’s vote.