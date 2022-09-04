Sunday, September 4, 2022
Iranian president proposes new labor minister, parliament to vote after summer break

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

An Iranian MP says President Ebrahim Raisi has proposed Mohammad Hadi Zahedivafa as his pick for minister of labor to parliament.

Kioumars Sarmadi said that parliament is on summer break, noting that it’s unclear whether MPs will approve Zahedivafa as minister of labor, who was appointed as the acting minister some two months ago.

Sarmadi added that the acting minister’s interaction with the legislative body has not been acceptable. 

He however said that parliament will put the matter to a vote after the summer break. 

The previous minister of labor, Hojjat Abdolmaleki, resigned from his post some two months ago after his job performance came under fire from MPs. 

Following his resignation, Zahedivafa was appointed as the acting minister of labor.

