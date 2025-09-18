Iranian president: No obstacles to Tehran-Moscow cooperation

Speaking on Wednesday evening in Tehran during a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, Pezeshkian welcomed the progress of joint projects and underlined Iran’s commitment to carrying out all agreements reached between the two sides.

He added that “successful cooperation models between independent countries such as Iran and Russia will prove that the era of unilateralism in the world has ended.”

Pezeshkian urged officials from both nations to translate the outcomes of expert-level talks into concrete action “in the shortest possible time,” noting the determination of both himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin to push forward with the agreements.

He expressed hope that ongoing exchanges of high-level delegations would further strengthen the partnership between the two “friendly and allied” countries.

For his part, Tsivilev conveyed greetings from President Putin and praised Iran’s commitment to bilateral projects.

He affirmed that despite external pressures and sanctions, “no obstacle can hinder the constructive economic and trade cooperation” between Iran and Russia.