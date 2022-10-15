Iranian president proposes new pick for labor minister

Iranian Vice President Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini said Raisi introduced Mortazavi through a letter to the legislative body on Saturday. Raisi’s previous pick for the post, Mohammad Hadi Zahedi Vafa, was voted down at parliament a couple of weeks ago.

Raisi attended the open session of parliament to propose Zahedi Vafa as the candidate and highlight his qualifications.

The post of the Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare has been vacant for several months after former minister Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki resigned following mounting criticism over his poor job creation record and insufficient rise in retirement pensions.