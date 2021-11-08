Iranian president names pick for Education Minister

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has proposed Massoud Fayyazi as his pick for Education Minister to the Iranian Parliament.

The spokesman for Parliament’s Presiding Board said Raeisi’s letter was presented to Parliament on Monday. Seyyed Nezameddin Mousavi said the legislature will announce receipt of the letter on Tuesday.

He added that the proposed minister’s plans will be reviewed by specialized parliamentary committees for a week, and a vote of confidence will be held next week. The member of Parliament’s Presiding Board added that a date has yet to be set for the vote of confidence.