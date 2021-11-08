Iranian president names pick for Education Minister

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has proposed Massoud Fayyazi as his pick for Education Minister to the Iranian Parliament.

The spokesman for Parliament’s Presiding Board said Raeisi’s letter was presented to Parliament on Monday. Seyyed Nezameddin Mousavi said the legislature will announce receipt of the letter on Tuesday.

He added that the proposed minister’s plans will be reviewed by specialized parliamentary committees for a week, and a vote of confidence will be held next week. The member of Parliament’s Presiding Board added that a date has yet to be set for the vote of confidence.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here