Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Iranian president, IRGC commander vow revenge for murder of General Soleimani

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi says the Islamic Republic will definitely exact revenge on those who were behind the assassination of late Quds Force Commander General Qassem Soleimani.

President Raisi said Iran has not forgotten and will not forget the blood of General Soleimani.

The president was speaking at a gathering that was held in Tehran to mark the third anniversary of General Soleimani’s martyrdom in a US drone strike.

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also spoke at the ceremony. General Hossein Salami said just as Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution has said, vengeance against those who assassinated General Soleimani is definite.

General Salami added that Iran will do this in due course and will not change its decision.

The top military commander further thanked people for their huge turnout for the anniversary of General Soleimani’s martyrdom.

Qaani, Raisi and Salami
Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Commander Esmayeel Qaani (L), President Ebrahim Raisi (M) and Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami (R)

General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike near the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020. He was on an official visit to Iraq while the raid took place.

Tehran says it is going through international and legal channels to bring to justice those who issued the order and carried out the plot to assassinate the top anti-terror icon.

